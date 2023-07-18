Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.08 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

