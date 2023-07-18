DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $162,931,000. Amundi lifted its position in Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trimble by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

