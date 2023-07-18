Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,296 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

