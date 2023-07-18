Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,484 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

