Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $314.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

