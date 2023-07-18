Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

