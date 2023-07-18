Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,677.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

