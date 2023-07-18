Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed stock opened at $549.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.97 and its 200 day moving average is $528.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

