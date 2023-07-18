Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,905 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

APA stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

