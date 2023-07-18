Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 508 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $156.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 63.52%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

