Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,899 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,459,000 after acquiring an additional 411,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

