Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $206.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

