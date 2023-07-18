Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $62,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.