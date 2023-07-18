Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.80 Per Share

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Elixirr International Price Performance
ELIX stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 478.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 494.53. The stock has a market cap of £249.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Elixirr International has a 1 year low of GBX 412 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 765 ($10.00).
About Elixirr International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elixirr International
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.