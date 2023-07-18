Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

