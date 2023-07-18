Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

