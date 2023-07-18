EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $114,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

