EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.