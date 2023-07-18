Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 276.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.