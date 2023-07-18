Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $49,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 760.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

EXPD stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

