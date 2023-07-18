FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBB opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Free Report ) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

