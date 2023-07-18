FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FDX stock opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

