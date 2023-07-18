First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 977,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,543,000 after buying an additional 1,202,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.