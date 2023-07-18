First National Corp MA ADV Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

