First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,570,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

