Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,124 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $351.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

