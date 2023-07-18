Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 8,729 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

