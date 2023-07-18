Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 197 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

