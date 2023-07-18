Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,737.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

