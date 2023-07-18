FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Adelman acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.