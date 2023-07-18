FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $62,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,836.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,505 shares of company stock valued at $286,371. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

