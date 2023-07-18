GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
