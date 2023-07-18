GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.