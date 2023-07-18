Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,386,000 after purchasing an additional 269,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

