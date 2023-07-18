Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,085,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.6% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 278,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

