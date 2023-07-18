GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.41.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,012. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.