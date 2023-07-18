Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 2,183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,017.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELKMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Road Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

Featured Stories

