Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $206.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.