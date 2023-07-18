Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.