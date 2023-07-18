Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 150 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.