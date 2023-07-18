Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 254 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

