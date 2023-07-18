Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

