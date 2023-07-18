Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $332.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.35 and a 12-month high of $337.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.55.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

