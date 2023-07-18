GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,573.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of GSK by 12.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 8,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.3% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 16,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 40.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $606,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

