Guggenheim Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $545.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.90.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $484.43 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $498.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in argenx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.