Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,099.50.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,127.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,068.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,793.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

