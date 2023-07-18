Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,296 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.52 and a 200 day moving average of $291.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.