Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.44.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $968.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $932.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $875.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

