Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.49% of YETI worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of YETI by 19.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 20.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

YETI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

