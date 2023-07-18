Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,243 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,243 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

