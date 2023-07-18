Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 577 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $656,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

