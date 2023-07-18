HC Wainwright Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $63.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $635,821 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

